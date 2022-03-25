Re: Salt River Horse Management Group, Press Release.
There seems to be a strange deviancy inherent in this organization's narrative which strays so often and so far from reality.
One wonders..."What drives such an inaccurate report?" Is it ignorance or cunning? Public meetings held to drum up heartfelt support (and funding?) based on the misinformation provided in this press release to the WMI recently is ill-conceived.
False claims and misrepresentations about the animals by SRWHMG in all honesty should be recognized:
1. Contrary to the press release these animals are not centered around Alpine, nor are they in or near Alpine, AZ.
2 They are not a romantic and storied historical phenomenon, as claimed by SRWHMG and do not warrant a "plan" anywhere based on this deceptive narrative. These are animals that have been, within the recent past, "let loose" or "got loose" ...i.e. recent estrays.
The elaborate, enticing and flowery historic deceit woven by SRWHMG about these animals is false, including the animals arrival with "Coronado", and only "40 years after Columbus arrived" and "60 years before General Cook" is beyond the pale with deception.
4. The auction that these horses are destined for sells livestock, it has nothing to do with illegal "slaughter". Transport to Mexico for slaughter is irrational because of the expense.
5. Is this an honest endeavor? I think not.
Why on earth would an organization put forth such a fallacious appeal? Does an unfounded fairy tale history and the conjuring of horror tales about cruel slaughter passed off as genuine realities to the naive public garner more funding for this group. I imagine so.
It is also most curious that SRWHMG is targeting Alpine, AZ as THE main area, when the estray horses are not there nor near there. Is this all a matter of gross information incompetence... or conceivably, perhaps intentional with some unspoken motive involved?
