To whom it may concern: I have been trying for a very long time to find out about my very dear friend, Tina Caddo and no one will help me.
She died in Whiteriver in 1979. My daughters grew up with her and we were all real close, she was only nine. Please help me find her obituary, if you can. Thank You for listening.
It would give us closure to know how she died and where she is buried as well as the date she died. Her passing is a monumental loss for us, she was a wonderful little girl, we dearly miss her.
Pam Reynolds
2702 W Yorkshire Drive
Phoenix, AZ 85034
E-mail Address: Reynoldsp512@gmail.com
I am so sorry you are finding that no one wants to help you. I know how you feel because I have experienced the same thing. It's not just you; it is just very very difficult for so many people right now. Hang in there and never give up. I will do what I can for you with my research skills and knowledge of the area.
