My wife and I wear face masks when we grocery shop, in consideration of other shoppers as well as to try and protect ourselves. While grocery shopping at Eddie's last week I saw two White Mountain Apache Tribe ambulance personnel shopping without masks. I recently read a couple of articles in the Independent concerning COVID-19 issues on the W.M.A.T. reservation. Seems we are getting mixed messages locally now as well as nationally. I don't know what to believe anymore so I choose to rely on Proverbs 3:5-6.
Rodney Skowronek,
Lakeside
