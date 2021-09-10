I was so pleased to read your article confirming that our Congressman Tom O'Halleran has continued to work for much-needed telehealth relief funds for our area.
COVID-19 and other health issues call for different efforts in the rural parts of Northern Arizona and it is good to know that O'Halleran is looking out for our interests.
We need all the attention we can get from Congress and $260,000 will surely help.
Marilyn Bernhardt,
Coconino County
