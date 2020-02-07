Thank you Michelle Basinger ("Horse deaths must stop," Jan. 31) for your courageous letter to editor.
I don't get it either. Are there no homes or ranches in the area that could hear gunshots? Maybe someone could donate game cameras to place in trees and & other tech equipment. These murderers must be caught and quickly. It's so sad.
Diane Anderson,
Lakeside
