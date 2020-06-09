I have been called this two times in my 70 plus years.
1. December 1970, walking through Sky Harbor airport. So proud, my service to this great country, my uniform, my training and I was home in time for Christmas.
This character with long dirty hair screaming at me! Me, an Army medic, trained to save lives, a murderer.
I was angry at once, but looked at who my accuser was and started laughing at him. As is the case for most small minds, he couldn't take it and began lashing out with curse words that even a soldier wouldn't use.
2. May 15, 2020, a letter to the Editor, has my tormentor of 1970 come back? No, this time I have many millions with me, but the hate of a few is still just as shrill.
What happened to love of country, respect of others and the morals we once had?
The letter writer has the freedom to say what he thinks, but does he and others like him ever think of his freedoms and the cost that many sacrificed for those rights and now, many are willing to give up their rights and freedom for "safety". Once lost, can we expect to get them back? We observed Memorial Day and because of this "pandemic" we will not be allowed to march in parades, flag waving or gather in silence around those who gave all. To all that serve and those that wore the uniform of my era, WELCOME HOME more than 50 years late.
Bill Petersen,
Clay Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.