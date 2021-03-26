Can you imagine if a parent were to send their child to a movie with no idea what language, violence, dark tones, and other inappropriate things were in it?
Luckily, movies have a detailed rating system so people can know what their children are going to watch. Music doesn’t give people the same comfort. Music, like movies, ranges greatly in appropriateness of its language and themes. For this reason, there needs to be a rating system to show the recommended age of listeners for a song.
Technically, there is a rating system for music. This rating system, however, only consists of two ratings (explicit and non-explicit), while movies work on a four-point rating system. The music rating system isn’t a real rating system because it isn’t a set system. Whether or not a song is explicit is decided by the individual artist or label. In other words, one band’s explicit song could have a lot more language and inappropriate themes than another’s. People need a set rating system so they can know what they or their children are getting into.
Along with this, often times, artists only look at cuss words as a reason to make a song explicit, so songs with themes that would make a movie rated R or dark or violent tones are overlooked completely in rating music. Why can an artist put whatever they want into a song without changing its rating while a movie needs to change its rating because it is dark or violent?
Concerned parents and careful kids and teens need more than this grey line to tell them whether or not they should listen to certain songs. I propose a three-degree rating system with set guidelines that will give details as to why a song is rated the way it is. This rating system would allow parents and kids to see whether or not they should listen to a song without having to dig deep down into the internet for parent reviews on songs. Kids and teens who want to listen to appropriate music could know that the music they are playing will be clean, and parents could know that the music their children are listening to is age appropriate.
Alex Atkinson,
Pinetop
