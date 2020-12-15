In 1993 my wife Kathy and I saw a movie titled Fire in the Sky. We had never heard of the White Mountains of Arizona before.
Little did we know, in spite the threat of alien abduction, we were destined to move our four children away from the crowds and traffic of Long Beach, California to the quiet beauty of Pinetop, later that same year. (A couple of years later we joyfully added a fifth child, a true Arizonan and not the product of alien abduction). The White Mountains have been our home for nearly thirty years now.
New Horizons Physical Therapy was established in Show Low by physical therapists Denis and Susan Dempsey in 1992.
Changes in their family responsibilities and career paths required they move back to California.
I was blessed with the opportunity to take over what they had started and successfully navigate the small business through many challenges for the past 27 years.
This little physical therapy office, with your support, has allowed me to provide the kind of life for my family that I had always dreamed of.
I have had the honor to assist many members of our community with their rehabilitation after injury or surgery.
I sincerely thank each of you that crossed my office threshold for that privilege. We spent a lot of energy together, shared some tough times and managed some laughs along the way. I hope your time with us was as helpful and positive to you as it was rewarding to me.
The time has come for my retirement. I must admit that I feel somewhat like a senior in his last month of high school; excited about the next chapter in my life and having some difficulty getting my paperwork done. Our final day of seeing patients will be December 18th. To date I have not been successful in locating a therapist interested in carrying on at New Horizons, so it appears the office will be retiring with me. Phone service for the office will remain available for requests for securely stored records (928-537-8766). E-mail for messages can be sent to nhptslaz@gmail.com.
My best wishes to you all for a healthy and safe holiday season. Thanks for the memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.