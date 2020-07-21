After receiving a political flyer in my post office box last week, I finally came to realize that truth can be completely overlooked when emotions are involved.
I have known Senator Sylvia Tenney Allen for over 30 years. In that time, I have seen her work tirelessly for rural Arizonans. There were times when many of us did not think we could go another mile or another day.
It was Sylvia Allen who rallied us. Senator Allen gave us new hope and energy to push on and continue to make a stand. If you were ever privileged to attend one of the freedom rallies that Sylvia put together you could see and feel the true spirit of America.
It was like attending a Trump rally today.
You just knew in your heart, it was right! Senator Allen has an incredibly positive influence on young and old alike. I can honestly say she is the genuine candidate.
As for the flyer I referred to. It came from a Washington DC PO Box. Go figure. Just what we need. More Washington DC politics in rural Arizona. My vote, without question goes to Senator Sylvia Allen. She knows rural Arizona. She loves rural Arizona. She lives in rural Arizona.
Jim B. Click,
Taylor
She loves Arizona so much that she would co-sponsor the National Popular Vote.
She loves Arizona so much that she would vote for the first red flag bill in the state. No excuse, none at all to go against the constitution. No wiggle room there. If the bill had reached the House, and passed, so much for her Freedom Rallies, and so much for feeling like you were at a Trump Rally. More like a drumbeat to get on a boxcar to Auswitch. As to the flyer from DC, you’d better look very closely, sir. It most likely came from one of Sylvia’s Pac’s in DC who decided to do an about-face. Since Wendy Rogers receives no money from Pac’s, I’d say I’m right on the money. Trust but verify and never, ever fall in love with your candidate.
