THE NEVER-AGAIN CULTURE: We refuse to deal with known future catastrophes when there is little or no cost for prevention, until the full-blown disaster assaults us and must be dealt with at enormous costs in treasure, injuries, and lives. We then say “never-again.” That leaves unexplained why we would behave so self destructively in the first place??
True, societal failure has often been caused by factors beyond the control of any people. In his book, "Guns, Germs and Steel," Jared Diamond points out civilizations which were destroyed by conquest, physical upheaval, or disease, none of which they could ward off with their strength or science at the time.
His book "Collapse," however, is subtitled “How Societies Choose to Succeed or Fail” because he documents the weird phenomenon of societies actually choosing ruin and death over success and life. He identifies two major causes: Long-term planning: "... the courage to practice long-term thinking, and to make bold, courageous, anticipatory decisions at a time when problems have become perceptible but before they have reached crisis proportions.", and two: Willingness to reconsider core values: "... the courage to make painful decisions about values. Which of the values that formerly served a society well can continue to be maintained under new changed circumstances? Which of these treasured values must instead be jettisoned and replaced with different approaches?"
Classic examples of such behavior, now, are:
Climate Change. We have had over 100 years of increasingly strident warnings about the deleterious consequences of burning fossil fuels; still, we have refused to take any effective action to forestall calamity even though we now incur even more damage than previously forecasted.
Overpopulation. We now have exceeded the carrying capacity of our planet several times over but there is barely a breath of change in the air, despite adding over 80 million new persons annually.
Pollution. Despite all evidence demonstrating the horrors of planetary pollution we continue, unabated, to use the globe as our garbage dump.
Over-consumption of Resources. We watch with seeming indifference as both finite and renewable resources dwindle in the face of an insatiable appetite for the lifestyles they unsustainably support.
Infrastructure. Persistent, chronic deferral of maintenance, replacement, and new construction results in an ever-decaying infrastructure which not only erodes quality of life but reduces our competitiveness in the global economy.
Pandemics. Despite tragic lessons, we remain woefully unprepared for future viruses which will eclipse COVID’S tragic outcomes by quantum factors.
AI. Gleefully ignored.
These examples, demonstrate our self-destructive refusal to take any effective action, and even reject intelligent action with violent opposition, per Diamond’s findings; thus, “never again” becomes “ever again”, and again, and again, and------------ pfffft.
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
(2) comments
Metaphorically speaking , Ron , humans in general have a proclivity to pursue lemming - like behaviors and rush towards the precipice , and to fashion their own chains of bondage . This phenomenon is nothing new , and is most certainly not unique to modern man . These days however , the omnipresent psychosis is far more evident and far more potentially deadly due to the gross overpopulation of the planet and the exponential capabilities of technology . We have progressed ourselves towards that precipice with each additional vehicle on the road , each new baby being born and each new technology that further reduces , and even eliminates the human need / desire to function as an autonomous thinking and sentient being . At this point we inhabit a world fashioned by hybrids of Dr. Strangelove , Dr . Mengele , Dr . Moreau , Dr . Faustus , Bill Gates and Elmer Gantry . And the vast majority can't see what is taking place before their eyes , and yet most can feel that there is something dreadfully amiss .
I too , have read all of Jared Diamond's books , and wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone who yearns for some degree of deeper understanding . The things that you state in your letter are indeed inevitable , and in some perverse sort of way , I have wistfully come to the conclusion that these disasters must come . Moreover , if humanity is to have even a ghost of a chance in the future ( if there is any sort of a future ) , the best way to bring about a progressive change is to not try to stop what is coming , simply because the more that man tries to meddle with the dynamics of Natural Law the worse things become . We live in an age where the old order is feverishly trying to extinguish the one thing that has elevated the human race from its Stone Age state of being --- the fire that burns in the minds of men .
Ron, what we need to do is as follows: thin out pine and juniper trees and replant broadleaf trees like hickory, oaks, maples, apple, and if they still exist, elm, and other deciduous trees. This will allow the carbon dioxide to be transformed into oxygen. The pine and juniper trees can be used as biomass fuels—in coal-burning power plants and peoples’ woodburning stoves. This needs to be done ASAP, amigo. Then we willl begin to reserve this alarming trend.
