On Jan. 7 – 6pm at town hall, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council will vote in a new council member.
I ask your support in contacting the town council via email or by attending the meeting asking their vote for Taber Heisler.
Taber has submitted an application with extensive credentials that support his ability to be a Council Member for our Town. He is completing his masters degree in leadership, he is a captain/paramedic on the Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District, he is a volunteer in this community for our community. He is an advocate for the citizens of Pinetop-Lakeside with a desire to see this town have a prosperous and stable economy. Town council emails can be found at www.pinetoplakeside.gov/242/town-council.
Cathy Penrod,
Pinetop
