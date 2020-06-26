Supertankers are needed to stop wildfires immediately as they start. The USFS has let its air tanker fleet decline to dangerous levels. Smokey the bear used to be the USFS symbol of preventing and extinguishing wildfires. Now Smokey has a box of matches and the misguided policy that prescribed burns can prevent wildfires. There can never be enough prescribed burns completed to prevent these massive wildfires. To the residents of Catalina, Morenci, Fredonia , Sunflower and other Arizona areas, I would ask, "how are prescribed burns working out for you now? " Congress needs to fully fund a supertanker system for the Western states. So Smokey, put the matches back in your pocket, get in that supertanker and start putting wildfires out again. God bless and pray for our firefighters.
Kay Sullivan,
Snowflake
(2) comments
The US Government needs to get out of fire supression
Well...firefighters are already using airborne resources on the desert fires you mentioned but there's a new enemy nothing seems able to stop: our beloved Sonoran Desert is now choked with invasive Buffelgrass which grows thicker, burns hotter and is the first plant to come back after a fire so it chokes out the native flora. I'm not opposed to more planes Kay and am sure they'd help but don't confuse controlled burns (which are done in the FOREST) with wild fires in the desert. Go out into the forest and visit areas that haven't been treated; they are choked with stunted unhealthy trees and deep mats of pine needles...if not treated or burned in some fashion these areas are just going to explode and leave a trail of destruction for the forest and all the woodland creatures (nevermind the humans who have created this mess.) Reading the pioneer diaries Arizona was a paradise before humans messed it up by snuffing out every natural fire and there are numerous articles / books you can read attesting to this.
