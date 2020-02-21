The White Mountains of Arizona are a perfect place for high-altitude sports training. Research says that you need to not only train at high altitudes, but you also need to live at high altitudes.
My family is working with physicians from Arizona Mountain Orthopedics, physical therapists from White Mountain Physical Therapy and community members to bring high-altitude training to Camp Grace. This facility will focus on not only elite and professional athletes but will train young athletes in multiple different sports. Some sports include soccer, track, basketball, volleyball and football.
This spring, we are remodeling the facility and are adding sports training equipment so we can begin training local and regional athletes this summer. We are so grateful to the community for providing service to renovate the facility. We are thanking our community with an overnight stay and breakfast during our Grand Re-Opening that is coming in April. As a student athlete, I am so excited to start training at Camp Grace. It will be exciting to see our local school come together and train together to become better athletes.
Addasyn Brimhall,
Pinetop-Lakeside
