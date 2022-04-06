I WAS a big NFL fan! No more! Why? Stopped watching for a while, after the Kaepernick issue, then disrespect of the U.S. flag, even "tolerated" some of the other protests. Hey we have free speech right?
But NOW the NFL will demand that EVERY club has a gender & ethnicity quota! That opens up a very wide slippery slope in my opinion!
As a man of color, I experienced the systemic racism that existed in our nation! It was real! The Civil Rights Bill was passed in 1964 and we started moving forward, I thought! Then came affirmative action, school busing, mandated racial quotas! Quotas as a temporary action seemed fine, but they became entrenched as most other marxist ideologies do! We went through a lot of strife, riots, demands, etc.! Even with this, people of color gained respect, opportunities, financial gains and more!
However, lurking in the background was the aforementioned marxist movement advancing with their goal to tear America apart from within!
How did they get there? By creating chaos, division, acrimonious charges, STARTING with black graduations, black dorms, CRT, white privilege. In other words, reverse discrimination, we are now all on the plantation! The marxists have taken over the once liberal Democratic party. Infiltrated schools, governments at all levels, business, NBA & now the NFL! Our founding fathers created a republic that wasn't perfect, but we've strived to make it better than any nation on earth! We are now being brought down from within! Be aware, pay attention! With GOD'S HELP we can still make a difference!
