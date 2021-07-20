I just got off the phone with Rep. Tom O'Halleran's D.C. office receptionist and he confirmed that Tom is a BLM supporter.
BLM is a known Marxist trained organization that has caused more destruction around this country than any freedom-loving Patriot organization has ever done, period. The Marxist BLM organization released a statement on Twitter stating that they support the Cuban Communist government.
How can a man who was elected to represent us in the US Congress fully support a communist supporting organization? We also know that Tom supports amnesty for illegal immigrants (look up his voting track record on Amnesty bills) because the Democrats want/need their votes. Why do you think Tom and the Democrats are pushing so hard against Voter ID laws?
Don't be fooled by his claim to be bipartisan when he encourages the influx of illegal immigrants into our country to secure more votes. He also co-sponsored HR1 that registers 16-year-olds to vote, excuses illegal immigrants who vote illegally from ever being prosecuted, and federalizes state elections (which is unconstitutional).
We need an America First candidate to run against O'Halleran. His allegiance is not to his constituents and the Constitution but rather to Nancy Pelosi, in which he votes with her 98% of the time, and the Marxist BLM organization.
You might think this is hyperbolic but has he come out with a proposal for a commission to investigate the BLM/Antifa organization? Nope. Has he been asked to do so by his constituents? Yes. His re-election is coming up in 2022 and I hope a supporter of Freedom, America, and our Constitution comes forward to replace him. We can no longer keep voting for the same people and expecting a different result.
Mary Grey,
Alpine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.