First of all, I love your paper. I read it more than the Arizona Republic.
I thought your (Navajo County) Sheriff Auxiliary article was fantastic. I didn't even know this group existed and I have lived up here 10 years. They do so much community service all over the county, how come there isn't more to read about them?
The sheriff's office articles tend to have negative news — thats just the nature of the beast. However, I feel when positive law enforcement articles are presented, it truly puts a different light on law enforcement as a whole like your auxiliary story. It sort of counter balances the good and the bad. Just a thought.
Thank you for backing the blue and giving our community something law enforcement positive.
Faith R. Hopkins,
Heber
