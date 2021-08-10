It's not bad enough Walmart has no cashiers but beware you now have to use those self serve ones and they have a problem giving change.
I very seldom use those but the couple of times I have they do not know how to give change, count your change! The couple of times I have used it it gave me the wrong change, now you have to find someone to correct it and that can take awhile.
I cannot believe how that store is so messed up, hardly anything to go to buy has no prices. We need more stores, of course that means more people to work and thats been one of our biggest problems.
Judy Morello,
Pinetop
