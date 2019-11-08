It hase been brought to my attention that the article appearing in the White Mountain Idependent newspaper about the Adair Cemetary has caused undo stress and concerns with in our community.
I respectfully apologize to the family that privateley owns the cemetary, to the families of the deceased, and to the residents of our community.
The intention was to provide a legend and lore of history for the article.
There was absolutely no intintion to cause disrespect to anyone.
Clair Thomas
Director Show Low Historical Society Museum
