Once upon a time there was a capitalist kingdom which achieved full employment, stupendous productivity, widespread prosperity and no inflation. The name of that kingdom was America. Any hint, however, of returning to that capitalist, command economy which served us so well raises an ignorant chorus of “socialism!” which has been the intellectual, self-wrestling hermeneutical of the ill-informed right-wing progeny of Adam Smith for decades. It serves as the mock justification for opposition to almost anything funded by taxpayers when we have the real-world example of how a planned, command, capitalist economy outproduces the so-called market economy on all fronts.
We seemed to have forgotten that our command economy of WWII not only eliminated the residuum of the Great Depression but created the most productive, full-employment economy in our brief history. It left in its dust, the favored economics of the wealthy and the big corporations, an achievement which we have never since equaled even with subsidies, taxes and exemptions, and we did so without so much as a breath of Socialism because the means of production remained firmly in the hands of private businesses who profited immensely thereby. This phenomenon proved Keynes right on all fronts.
In the post-war rush to abandon that most productive of systems, we laid the groundwork for globalization which has led to one crisis after another and now manifests supply-chain and other failures which are disrupting the economy while we are still in the grip of a multifaceted pandemic. By allowing businesses to establish massive foreign sources for the most vital materials and products, to maximize profits and depress wages, we have created a dragon which will require more than a Galahad to quell.
The first step in this recovery is to increase government spending on R&D which has been supplanted by foreign competitors who, by the way, unabashedly use tariffs, import quotas and massive government subsidies to enhance their domestic advantages while pouring still more resources into R&D because, as Willie Horton famously said, “That’s where the money is.” Second, government should now employ the same policies from WWII regarding the advancement of American manufacturing with major employment gains in well-paying union jobs. The importation of such products as autos, technology, pharmaceuticals, and cheap commodities such as clothing and toys must be mostly replaced by domestic production. Vital materials for making chips, solar panels and wind generators must be explored for and located at home or at least in this hemisphere.
The real dangers of our corporate capitalism (crippling inequalities, regressive taxation, inadequate federal revenues, fragile supply chains, and massive swings in economic performance) are an even greater threat than WWII and more than justify returning to what we know works best.
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
