I am utterly disgusted. I just walked into a store in Show Low.
80% of the shoppers were not wearing masks.
Neither were the store cashiers. Maybe they think that they are immune from this disease. I know I won't be shopping there anymore!
Lu Anne Thomas,
Pinedale
OK
Exactly, since the Show Low City Council failed miserably to pass a public places mask requirement for political considerations, take our business elsewhere! I have!
Right on!
