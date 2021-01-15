Yesterday I went to Dairy Queen in Eagar for lunch and joined the line of several vehicles at the drive thru.
While waiting I noticed two employees come out the back door. All the sudden I realized neither was wearing a mask. Heads up, I thought.
When I arrived at the window the young man who came to serve me wasn't masked, either. I asked, "Is anyone here wearing a mask?" He said "No," as if it were no big deal.
I said, "Then no thank you" and drove away. I could not believe it. Shame on you, Dairy Queen!
It will be one cold day in a very hot place when I will ever eat at your establishment again. To sum it all up, all you people proudly exercising your so-called "rights": if your rights begin to invade my rights, then what you are exercising is not rights but anarchy.
We rule ourselves and we take care of our neighbor. Rights carry responsibility. There is a cost for freedom and we don't just run roughshod over others. Please wear a mask.
Robi Robidoux,
Springerville
(2) comments
Yep here in Show Low we do not Patronize restaurants that are mask less employees servers waitresses etc. Why should we. Same way at the grocery store, mask less people shopping while the employees are masked up. I stare at the mask less idiots. It is just stupid and ignorant as I do not want to get sick, ill and possible even die.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
