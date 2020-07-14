John Leech Jr. and Gene Kelly, no questions were raised last night (Show Low TV) about seniors living at home and scraping by deciding between a well balanced meal and medications. “Pan handlers and youth programs” were addressed. I love children, reestablish and reinforce nuclear family and they will grow. Ignore panhandlers and they will go away. But, what about our seniors? Forget the trees and the conference center, honor our elders! What say you, gentlemen? What say you, Show Low?
Kevin Weaver,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.