This is an amended version of the email that I sent to members of the NEC Board and administration. Per the newsletter, we are encouraged to contact the Board. However, after 3 months, I have yet to received a response.
Congratulations to those who were elected to the Board.
I appreciate that the Board proposed amending the by-laws so that retired Board members are no longer eligible to receive healthcare through the co-operative. I am grateful that this change passed. Current Board members may receive healthcare through the co-operative. I support compensating the Board members for their time, but I think a set wage is a smaller financial burden on the co-operative. I request that the Board members compensation be changed.
While collecting ballot signatures, I was informed of a challenge faced by some. A member’s account is listed in their father’s name and their father has passed away. Previously the member attempted to change the account into their name, but they recall that the process seemed overly burdensome. I request that the process for changing the name on an account be reviewed in comparison to the industry norm. I request that the process be simplified, while keeping it secure. I also request that the process be published in an upcoming newsletter.
I understand that some members have experienced challenges when the co-operative trimmed trees on their property. I strongly support the co-operative taking measures to minimize threats to power lines from trees. Is there a tree trimming plan as to when trees in specific areas are trimmed? If so, please share the plan. Can a member request that their trees be trimmed near the power lines? Do the tree trimmers follow industry standards?
According to Arizona Revised Statutes 9-501 & 502, municipalities have exclusive access to their right-of-ways. It appears to me that the co-operative is using some of those right-of-ways, however, the co-operative does not have a franchise agreement with Eagar or Springerville. What justification does the co-operative have for not operating according to these ARS?
I am aware that the Board has taken specific measures to support the sustainability of the co-operative, both operationally and financially. I really appreciate that. I also understand that the Board discussed the idea of incorporating broadband into the services that it offers. I understand that the Board did not agree to pursue this further. I encourage the Board to reconsider this decision. Currently there are ARPA, EDA, and AZ state grants along with potential corporate partnerships that could help support adding broadband. I believe that the co-operative would benefit from adding broadband to its members.
Joseph Jarvis,
Eagar
(1) comment
Agree, and would add: Why is NEC wasting money on their expensive, glossy paper, newsletter with the recipes, etc.? Why not just a plain paper note of relevant Electrical News, if any!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.