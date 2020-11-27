No sanctuary for voter fraud
Attorney Gen. Bill Barr is no where to be found. Ditto Director of the FBI Wray. Not one Federal case of voter fraud has been discovered with a prosecution moving forward. The Durham Report is Non-Existent. As they say in Texas, Barr is “all hat no cattle.”
Governor Ducey and Arizona officials will validate our electoral votes for Joe Biden. Not one U.S. citizen or illegal alien who cast a fraudulent vote will be prosecuted and punished. The system is corrupt from top to bottom. The same in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, etc.
They claim there is no evidence. There are no crimes. Nothing to see here. Time to move on. We have future elections to get ready for. The pollsters at Fox, NBC, The Wall St. Journal and New York Times will be on their game next time. Not to worry.
We are being played, people. Until everyone who commits a felony (including left wing mayors in big cities by manipulating votes) are publicly prosecuted our election system in the U.S.A. will best be described as One Big Con Game.
Brian D. Ottmer,
Lakeside
