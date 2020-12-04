“Hey Dad, when it snows again can we go to the sledding hill?"
"No honey it was bulldozed to make a car wash."
"but why, it was so fun!"
Well it seems there is a White Mountain law that says for every mile we drive on the 260 there must be a Mexican restaurant a pizza restaurant and a car wash. So when it snows we will go up to the high country, drive 100 miles round trip and on the way down we can get our car washed. No we don't have an In & Out sorry!”
Mike Kelley,
Show Low
(4) comments
It's a sad day when the city authorized a dang car wash but denied the skating ring. They wonder why our children are fleeing the mountain. Time to drain the city council and get in some new blood.
Not sure about the quotas required for car washes,and mexican restaurants but I'm pretty sure the users of the sledding area ruined it themselves. Every year more and more trash, broken sleds and papers were left behind. The last year trash barrels were left out for slender but were not used. Can't blame the valley people this time. You abused it, you lost it.
Not sure how long you have lived on this mountain, that whole area, coffee shop Good Will was clear cut back in the late 1980's. It was the City Council that made that decision as at that time a large department store was to be constructed.
They are numerous areas to still go sledding in the forested areas you have to source them out.
Frys to be exact then they bailed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.