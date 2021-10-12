It appears that our state’s very own Senator Kyrsten Sinema is creating quite a stir with the progressive base of her party with these negotiations in Congress.

But to me, it seems to me that she is making rational decisions, especially when it comes to health care.

Expanding Medicare for more ages or creating a government-run system like a public option looks good on the surface, but when you dig deeper, you find that a larger Medicare system will only dilute the current system we have.

Seniors are generally pleased with Medicare, but will they still be when there is longer lines, less available appointments, or less health care facilities, especially in rural Arizona? I think the answer is no.

James Tunnell,

Lakeside

ronzim
ronzim

Entirely myth and as usual supported by no evidence. This conclusion from a massive study by the Center for American Progress: “The concerns of opponents of health care coverage expansions and current industry players are unfounded at best. The current U.S. health care system already involves long wait times for many patients and does not ensure that all patients have health insurance coverage. Expanding coverage is a necessary tool to promote health equity, and the evidence—both domestic and international—clearly shows that universal coverage does not require long wait times.”

libertyminded

Learn grammar and spelling before you write any more.

