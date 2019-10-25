If we are to believe that high intensity, massive fires are the solution to forest management, then why have the Rodeo-Chediski and Wallow fire areas needed to be re-burned multiple times every year since? When is the forest service going to realize this is not a situation that fire can fix. Not to mention that with this policy there will never be clean air to breathe for generations to come.
The public is told we must “adapt” and sacrifice our health on the alter of burning. Old, young, sick or well, the human body does not “adapt” to toxic smoke pollution. Only an uneducated person would suggest so. Why is the public allowing the forest service to rule over our health, wildlife, tourism and watersheds? Wasn’t protection of the public the reason for the inception of the forest service? The fear mongering that our houses will burn if we don’t sit back and shut up regarding the smoke the USFS is creating has become tiresome.
In this age of modern technology, there is no excuse for not having air tankers stationed to suppress wildfires as they occur. We need logging for fire breaks and thinning of forests using shredders, goats and cattle grazing. Maybe it is time the USFS returned to serving the public.
Kay Honn,
Snowflake
(2) comments
Kay, where are you getting your information? The Independent has been researching this topic for years and produced the Forest Series which answers your questions; it's easy to find in the upper right hand corner of the WMICentral website - almost everything in your letter is factually incorrect; read the series, educate yourself and join us as we try to fix decades of forest mismanagement.
Someone should draw the following cartoon: Two spotted owls are perched on a branch and in the background a haze of smoke surrounds a community. One wise owl says to the other, “We really should start a campaign to save the humans.”
Recent articles have said that they can’t destroy the hard bark and the trees themselves without burning the same acreage (and trees) over and over and over again. Plus, they admit some of these burns will escape. Think about that number of acres of burning and those risks. Wow, talk about catastrophic.
