James Snitzer’s July 14 letter on the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council’s rezoning of 25.5 acres as Recreational Vehicle Park (RVP) opened with a disclosure, which by definition “is a fact, especially a secret.”
It stated “the writer is a Town Council Member” (fact), “the council voted unanimously to allow the zoning” (fact), and that “in order to deny the zoning, the Council would have been required to cite a legal reason for denial and none was given in the public hearings” (which might be a well-kept secret if it weren’t patently untrue).
According to town staff there is no such legal opinion or guidance. Councilman Snitzer’s opinion appears to have influenced not only his actions but possibly those of fellow councilors.
It creates the perception that citizen’s concerns were relevant to council only if they met a legal threshold. So much for truly listening to citizens’ concerns or Council doing its job of ensuring legal compliance.
Not all valid citizen issues are legal in nature; some border on just plain common sense. Consider that council’s rezoning accepts a new access road off White Mountain Boulevard instead of requiring the use of nearby Lockwood Drive with its existing signalized intersection.
Imagine the traffic from 300 plus RV units (upon buildout), including huge RV’s attempting to safely access the highway with 20,000 vehicles passing each day. Some citizens expected (since December) the Town to require the owner to secure safe access via Lockwood Lane - nothing legal per se, just seemed prudent.
And if Councilman Snitzer wants “legal reasons” for denying a rezoning request there are those as well. After last year’s completion of the lengthy U.S. Forest Service land exchange process for the 344-acre Camp Tatiyee parcel, some citizens hoped the Town would proactively pursue a conceptual master plan with public involvement to ensure that development needs are fully integrated. In fact, Arizona law requires “major” plan amendments to municipal general plans when “proposals…substantially alter the mixture or balance of land uses, which (are) 50 gross acres or greater in area…...”
Together with the 40 acres rezoned as commercial late last year, the 25.5 acres rezoned as RVP crosses this gross 50-acre threshold (not to mention the same owner’s since-withdrawn application for rezoning another 10.17 acres as light commercial).
Thus, rather than embarking on a master plan-guided major amendment, rezoning of this “gateway” parcel is being done in a piecemeal and potentially uncoordinated fashion. A legal “grey area?” Perhaps, but certainly a legal concern nonetheless that was raised by citizens.
Town rezoning codes require that applicants provide information justifying their application for numerous criteria, including compatibility with surrounding land uses, access and traffic/vehicular circulation, and impact on utilities and services.
The applicant’s consideration of these criteria was meager at best, with much information to support zoning based on a 6.2-acre “Phase 1” instead of the full 25.2 acres. Rezoning is the time the council must ensure that key issues and concerns for the entire parcel are satisfied before conferring value-adding zoning changes.
Many of us contend the criteria were not meaningfully and sufficiently addressed to ensure that quality development will result that does not risk the health, safety and welfare of our Town’s citizens.
Norris L. Dodd
Pinetop
