If Gennifer Glenday really thinks it is a “fiduciary responsibility “ of the city council to bring a Costco to the area she needs to get real. They have a hard time just paving city streets and hiring enough police to catch drunk drivers.
Costco looks for a median annual income of $93,000 before they will open a new store and they prefer suburban areas. Does that sound like Show Low? Navajo County has a median annual income of less than $41,000. Look around girl. Do you think all those beat up cars filling the Goodwill parking lot fit that demographic for Costco?
We could get lucky and gets Fry’s someday. We all need to eat. Possibly a Target if the population increases. But a Costco? I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Prescott has one though and I hear it’s a nice place to live too. Maybe she should consider it.
Barbara Tritch,
Lakeside
