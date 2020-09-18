I can't contain my astonishment regarding the letter from Dr. Jarrin, Whiteriver.
I've never read more caustic and vitriolic venom bring spewed by one misguided individual. He did, however, successfully convey the hatred he and his party have for America. To Democrats, and Leftists, America should be the most despised place on Earth, and yet every day immigrants risk life and limb to partake of the American Dream.
The Democrat convention was a grandiose hate fest played out on the World stage. Hatred for America. Hatred for law enforcement. Hatred for Christians. Hatred for Republicans. Hatred for the Constitution. Hatred for the Bill of Rights. And, hatred for President Trump. It should have been embarrassing for anyone with a "D" beside their name, but sadly, it wasn't. They embraced the insanity and chaos being demonstrated in our city streets every night. Not one of them condemned the rioting, arson, and murder taking place on a nightly basis by street thugs, like ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter. How does this nightly destruction pay homage to George Floyd? Truth be told, they don't know who George Floyd was.
President Trump may be a lot of things, but a racist isn't one of them. Prior to being elected to office, he was friends with all of the Washington career bureaucrats. He donated to all of their campaigns, Why wasn't he a scumbag back then? The Dems accuse him of every sin known to humankind, and yet they become more demented every day because they haven't really laid a glove on him. Oh they can say anything they want about the President, his family, his party, even his faith. In response, he comes out swinging. Unlike rino families, i.e. the Bushes, Romneys, McCains and Kasiches, he punches back. The lame stream media brought George the younger's approval numbers down to the 20's, and he never said a word in his own defense because that wouldn't have been "presidential." But did they stop? No, they didn't. The Left can say anything. It doesn't, however, make it true. I have learned in the last four years, that what ever they accuse Republicans of doing, they are already doing, or have done. This is true 100% of the time!
The Democrats claim to be the great uniters. Truth be told, they're anything but. How many Democrats attended President Trump's Inauguration? How have they honored the peaceful transition of power? How do they honor their oath of office to uphold the Constitution and Bill of Rights? What we're witnessing every day is evil, and "Trump derangement syndrome." Petulant, spoiled children who've heard the word "no" for the first time. I say, God bless America. God bless President Trump.
Billie Schultz,
Concho
(1) comment
agreed
