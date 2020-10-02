No cell phone tower within 200 feet of a residence. That is the City of Show Low's Zoning and Planning Code. Please do not change this code to put a cell phone tower 125 feet from a residence in Fairway Park.
Update: Proposal was already denied.
The City Zoning and Planning Commission met on Sept. 22 and denied a proposal for a variance and conditional use permit as seen in the minutes documented in the video at 1:11:30. This forward progress is not in compliance with a common understanding of rules of order. This denial meets the criteria of the Code and Commission 15-1-32-G.
Kevin Lowery,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.