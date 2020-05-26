In 20 years, we have confronted and survived Y2K, Al-Qaeda, a financial collapse, North Korea, Iran, ISIS and many more. Also, anthrax, West Nile, SARS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Ebola, Zika and now; Corona Viruses.
When we are afraid, we are prone to more readily give up our freedoms for a false sense of security. Never forget that a million Americans have died protecting our freedoms! As Winston Churchill said, “we have nothing to fear but fear itself”.
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
(6) comments
Sorry Ray but it was Franklin Delano Roosevelt who said "So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance" Churchill said about fear “Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.” Some other fine words from Mr. Churchill “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” “All the greatest things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom; justice; honor; duty; mercy; hope.” “Personally I'm always ready to learn, although I do not always like being taught.” Just thought you should know.
Ray, I see where you may have come in contact with Y2K and a financial collapse and admire your bravery or denial. Can you tell me how you traveled to these different to face these diseases or how you hugged a person dying from Ebola? It was your international government health departments supported by their funder, the government that kept you out of harms wave.
The Democratic Response to the Covid plandemic
1. close churches and gun stores
2. keep murdering babies in abortion clinics
3. Release felons
4. Lock up citizens
5. Subsidize illegal aliens
6. Ban potentially life saving drugs
7. Fund the Kennedy Center
8. Buy PPE from China
9. Give themselves a raise
10. Block relief funds for small businesses
11. go on vacation
12. destroy the economy
13. Investigate Trump - again
So Ray what you are lamenting about is that you want the freedom to go out and infect other people including babies, children, senior citizens so that they may die? I would have to wonder why you hate staying in your own home or wearing a mask in crowded places as if it were such a big sacrifice for you that you would even consider it an infringement on your freedom. Guess what Ray, would you shoot people just because it makes you happy? The Declaration of Independence says you have the unalienable right to to persue happiness, so would you argue any laws that restrict your freedom to shoot people are illegal or unconstitutional? They deprive your happiness? Ray it's bad enough that Donald Trump is responsible for the deaths of over 100,000 americans and the idiot continues to want more american people to die. Please don't be carrying water for the merchant of death.
A tweet by the pathological liar Demagogue head of the republican party,republican President Donald Trump at 3:32 pm Nov.23,2009 :
"Obama handling of this whole pandemic has been terrible! As President ALL responsibility becomes yours during a crisis like this,whether or not you're entirely to blame. John McCain, for that matter myself, would never let thousands die from a pandemic while in office."
Pray to the creator to give you knowledge that you are more than a body.. and yes please get this pandemic gone. AMEN
