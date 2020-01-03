The Nutcracker Ballet has become a holiday treat for young and old. I am Linda Bohn, Director for Ballet White Mountains, and I want to express a special thanks to our sponsors Joys Furniture, Summit Healthcare, Robert Pico State Farm, Audiology Inc. and Xanadu Gallery. They enabled us to perform the Nutcracker in all its tradition of magic and dance!
The phrase, “It was amazing” dominated the comments of people who attended the matinee or evening performance. We were told an exuberant little one joined in and danced in the aisle!” Before the date, there was a surprised and happy mom caller, when she heard the $20 family ticket included her and her husband and all their children, whether 2 or 10.
For all the dance rehearsals, parents support, costumes, sewing, sets, props and volunteers jumping in to help wherever they could support the production …. it was all worth it, to know so many (over 700 attendees) enjoyed it so much. Our hope was achieved!
The BWM staff and I congratulate our ballet family for their extraordinary efforts in this holiday offering. Look for Ballet White Mountains’ full Nutcracker again in 2022!
