Surprisingly, an Engineering Solution to an Environmental Problem facing our plant instead of feel good Green New Deal Leftist Rot and Propaganda.
Enjoying Truax’ Letter to the Editor in the Feb. 16 edition of the WMI in which she celebrated Nzambi Matee’s insightful solution to one of the world’s foremost pollution challenges — plastics in our trash, landfills and oceans was a breath of fresh air. Usually one reads feel good drivel such as electric powered vehicles (all the while ignoring the inconvenient facts about just where the electricity for those vehicles will come from, how the rare earth mining for those vehicle batteries leave behind third world strip mining disasters or just where those batteries will end up at end of mean life) or wind power (ignoring the deaths this week in Texas as wind mills froze or again where will those wind turbine blades go at end of mean life or what happens when the wind is still).
Except for the media frenzy over Fukishima, Chernobyl or Three Mile Island resulting in fear among the public the one truly green solution for our nations energy needs is in a new generation of nuclear power. Learning from those disasters new safer designs have been developed that actually use spent nuclear fuel as an energy source. Taking spent fuel with a half life in the 10,000’s years, reusing it the new design results in spent fuel with a half life measured in the 100s of years! Clean, carbon free, no mining, resolving a long standing challenge – engineering solutions. Jobs for skilled welders and pipe fitters, high paying jobs for communities.
Solutions rather than political hype from hypocrites.
Scott Williams,
Vernon
