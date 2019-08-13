I have lived on this mountain for the last 21 years. I have seen the cycles Nature takes here.
Two years ago a pair of mountain lions returned to the ridge south of me and had a kit. When the food supply dwindled they moved on to Concho Valley. Three bobcats moved in.
My gardens receive more damage from the cows that tear through my fencing than the rabbits and rats cause. The cows would wait for me to open my gates to drive in or out, to get onto the property that I pay the taxes on.
Arizona Game and Fish supposedly put a bounty on the lions and bobcats. Two of the three bobcats were shot, within 450 feet of my residence! Guess the 1/4 mile rule doesn't apply to bounty hunters and ranchers. Now, with no natural predators, my fenced property is overrun with pack rats. How bad you ask? I set traps and hung bar bait in my greenhouse when I started my seeds the end of February. Every morning, I would have to remove rats from the three traps and replace the bar bait.
Today, my dogs tore apart my stacked firewood pile, capturing and killing the 56th pack rat this year. I have no idea how many succumbed to the bar bait. I hope the #$% that got the bounty chokes on the taxpayer's money. And to the ranchers who tell me a mountain lion will take an Eek a week, take better care of YOUR animals on PRIVATE PROPERTY. And don't tell me to "fix my fence" when your cattle tear it down.
George Patten,
Concho
(2) comments
Ridiculous
I highly doubt the Game and Fish have bounty's on bobcat and lion
Are you from California??
