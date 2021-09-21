This is in response to the article in the White Mountain Independent dated Sept 14 2021. The article states that the officer (Shelton) was attacked by the family dog while responding to a false alarm.
It is extremely evident that officer Shelton has a fear of any aggression action either by a human or an animal. This officer should not be allowed to represent the people of Snowflake or Taylor in the event of aggressive actions. If that had been a distraught child with Autism it is quite possible that officer Shelton would probably shoot him if any aggressive action occurred. To protect the general public an officer should be able to make split second decisions to protect life instead of drawing his weapon and shooting .
I feel officer Shelton should do the right thing and pay any charges related to him shooting a dog that was just trying to say hello.
Gerald Meyer,
Show Low
