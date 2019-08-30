Compromise! That's what we need, right?
Let's repeal both the First and Second Amendments. That way, when the Left is in charge, they can try to disarm the citizenry so as to ease the further implementation of their Communist policies.
When the Right is in charge, they can try to shut up the blathering idiocy of the looney followers of Moscow and Bejing.
Oh heck, that's what we have already, isn't it?
Who is taking responsibility for the Constitution? Will we be seeing their picture on the cover of Time?
Greg Repine,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.