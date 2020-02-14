One of my favorite childhood memories was seeing three little baby beavers float down Sheep's Crossing. I've always loved nature and the creatures that occupy it. This is one of the reasons why seeing streams and lakes with a low water level is so disheartening. It seems like every year the water is getting lower and lower. I’m afraid that eventually the water will be too low for baby beavers and other wildlife that depend on it. Scientists know that global warming is a major problem, and I see it affecting our beautiful forests year after year.
If our community wants to combat these continuously lowering water levels, we need to begin to act against climate change. Right now, I cannot afford an electric car; I can, however, recycle, drive less, and support eco-friendly companies. It may seem farcical that the actions of one person can make a difference, but it’s often the actions of an individual that can inspire action from many.
Madi Jones,
Pinetop-Lakeside
