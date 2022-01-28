Last week marked President Joe Biden’s one-year anniversary since taking the oath of office and leading us towards the best year of job creation in American history. Just weeks after moving into the White House, Democrats in Congress passed President Biden’s lifesaving American Rescue Plan. This legislation — which passed without the support of a single Republican — got shots in arms, checks in pockets, and jobs back to Arizona.
Thanks to President Biden, this lifesaving legislation also provided our favorite small businesses with the grants and loans they so desperately needed to keep their doors open. Over 1,300 Arizona local restaurants received an average of $200,000 to help pay their bills, keep their employees on pay roll, and continue serving their communities.
An expanded and advanced child tax credit gave the families of over 1.4 million Arizona children an average of $462 per month to help parents keep groceries in the fridge and a roof over their children’s heads. These tax cuts are expected to slash child poverty rates across the nation — a victory for us all because no American child should grow up hungry, wondering where their next meal will come from.
President Biden’s bold, courageous leadership got Navajo County, Arizona, and this country back on track, and he’s just getting started.
I don't like Brandon but he was better than Putin's puppet.
I Agree with you, I just can't get the vision of those soviets, Lavrov, etc. laughing it up with Putins' puppet Trump in our White House. Yes, much better than that.
Thank you for giving credit where credit is due!
Great accounting of the past year's contributions to our nation by our duly elected President!
It was almost humorous to see Mitch McConnell, and other disrupting Republicans of the infrastructure bill, return to his poor state of Kentucky to brag about the benefits to his constituency. That had to vote against it but they sure liked the money coming to their states. Hypocrites, all of them. Keep on truckin' President Biden !
Where will all of that free money to businesses come from? We all will end up paying for that. It's hard to say Biden has been a disappointment since I didn't expect anything from a man who can't put sentences together but he's been even worse than I expected. Thank you to the Senate Democrats who are not going with Biden's other proposed bills and leading us even further down the road to destruction.
Let's wait and see what happens in his second year, without propping up businesses and individuals with tax dollars.
