With blue states claiming the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the nation, can they ever expect to curb the virus as long as the cling to their open borders policies?
With Mexico's testing and suspicious results in question, can we continue to allow free migration from country to country? Can any nation afford to supply free healthcare in normal times, let alone during times of global pandemics?
Sound immigration policies were much easier to accomplish when people immigrating had to come by boat and pass through Ellis Island.
This virus will never be defeated as long as we continue to allow and encourage unchecked illegal immigration.
Dwight Yochem,
Show Low
