This virus thing has been going on for several months. Why don’t we have a real organized response in Arizona?
Why are we still dependent on masks and face shields made by volunteers?
Why don’t we have enough testing so we can determine who does and does not have the virus in hard-hit neighborhoods?
Why haven’t you called out the National Guard to create a robust contract tracing program throughout the state?
Wishing and hoping is not a plan, and we won’t get to anything approaching normal without a plan.
The people of Arizona want to see real leadership, not carefully triangulated equivocation.
Eric Kramer
Pinetop, AZ
(1) comment
Eric: [beam][love][wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.