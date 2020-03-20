I am a native of the Southwestern USA. I came from pioneer ancestors who settled many places in this region. I have spend 90% of my life between Arizona and New Mexico and I know many people in your home district.
I do not believe that you were elected by us to come home from Washington to regurgitate the policies of Pelosi and Schumer. Many of the residents here, regardless of their party affiliation, are of conservative nature.
Come election time I will certainly not be voting for you and hope many of my friends, relatives and other acquaintances will follow suit and remember that you joined the charade of trying to oust a duly-elected President without a shred of evidence of criminal wrongdoing on his part.
Evidence is what it is and you have NONE.
C. Arthur Lee
Apache County Sheriff (Retired)
Thanks for sharing, now go away. We are supposed to listen to a guy who couldn't effectively manage ACSO? And, I am not a Dem so don't attack me for being one of those feeble minded, socialist, liberal fools.
How sad it must be to be a Trump supporter, believing that scientists, scholars, teachers, economists, & journalists have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you, while a reality TV star with decades of fraud and documented lying is your only beacon of truth & honesty.
Congress could have better spent their time focusing on the COVID-19 epidemic, which they ignored. The dems in the house should all be voted out because of their lack of focus on what was really important.
Are you talking about the hoax and fake news that the Democrats were labeling the Corona virus? Oh wait - that was our President! Wish we had those 2 weeks back to prepare for what is happening now, instead of denying that the virus even existed.
Can we please all agree that this expirment of having a dumb TV host and shady real estate developer with no government knowledge, 5 kids from 3 different marriages, 6 bankruptcies, 46 claims of sexual assault, including his own claims about assaulting women: "It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait....grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything." and 3,500 lawsuits as president, is not going well at all?
Mr. Lee - guess we didn't watch the same hearings on TV that you did. Every Ambassador and state department member that had anything to do with it, said that Don the Con, asked the Ukrainian President to investigate the Bidens. Then, even Donald J said he did. That is evidence!
