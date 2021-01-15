Voting is the most important Right in a Free Country. Enforcing legal standards is crucial.
AG Barr said there was not enough fraud to make a difference. What fraud he did find was not prosecuted. That encourages fraud. He had no access to state voter rolls so how could he make that determination? Likewise the FBI has no access to voting rolls for Federal positions. They are unable to insure clean and honest elections.
States legislatures have the constitutional oversight, yet in Arizona (and other states) they have not been allowed to see the registration rolls. Voting is secret, voting rolls are not. The reason that is important is obvious. Dead people, illegal aliens, people who have moved out of state, etc. can not participate in choosing our representatives. It is a felony to intentionally do so.
The Secretary of State, Democrat Katie Hobbs along with the Board of Supervisors refuse to make those rolls available to our state representatives claiming privacy rights. Are they saying those who vote illegally are protected from the law? Corrupt judges are not demanding that the rolls be made public.
This is a recipe for perpetual fraud. People like Dr. Jarrin know that but they will claim victory regardless of how corrupt and secretive the system is.
Open the voting rolls Gov. Ducey and Secretary Hobbs and let our citizens have confidence that only legal votes are counted. Since it is a Federal crime to vote illegally state registration rolls must be given to the Attorney General, FBI and U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Are some animals more equal than others?
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
(2) comments
So tired of this illusion, but entertaining. Just like "THE GREAT DECEIVER" said about COVID-19, "One day it will just go away".
The reason the 2020 elections were so fair and honest is that in the 2016 elections, the republican party and Trump welcomed illegal Russian interference in our elections. Trump is on tape, that he would welcome it again. It was also because of Trump's efforts to extort from the President of the Ukraine, a phoney statement of lies accusing Trump's political opponent , Biden of crimes. This time our election officials,our county officials, our state officials, our intelligence community officials, the FBI officials were all on guard not to have a repeat of the 2016 fraudulent elections.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.