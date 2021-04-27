Far too many people needlessly die for the need and want of a suitable organ transplant which they require. Often these organs are not the perfect and preferred donations required. Unfortunately a large number of Americans die each year because other Americans refuse to donate life saving organs to be put to use after their own deaths.
There is a presumption in the United States against organ donation at death. This presumption can only be negated when the potential donor has made a positive decision to commit to having their organs removed upon death.
In most European and a few far eastern countries the presumption goes the other way. In the event of death, all people are presumed to consent to the use of their organs, unless they've expressly taken action to withhold their consent. Many more organs are available for trans plant patients in these countries than our own.
When organ transplant operations first became feasible, many traditionalists objected, believing that such an act was like playing God. Attitudes have changed over time, and today it is rare for a patient to turn down the gift of a life saving organ on religious or moral grounds. The Golden Rule, central to Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and other religions tells us we must treat others as we would want to be treated. Anyone willimg to receive a transplant must be willing to give one. Perhaps an additional inducement toward donating organs would be a law excluding all adults who have not conceited to making such a donation from receiving the organs of others. At least then there would be a preference for those who are willing to donate organs. At this forefront should be the religious leaders urging their adherence to give up the fears and superstitions, so as to save lives.
We need to change the laws and move to the European practice of assuming permission in the absence of an explicit withholding of consent.
With the rapid improvements in medical technology we need to rethink old attitudes about our bodies after death. Treating the deceased with respect is an important part of humanity, as exampled by the efforts we make to retrieve the bodies of military combat. No Man Left Behind. The best way to show respect for the dead is to let their organs help others to stay alive.
Anyone who refuses to check the box on the back of their drivers license, the one that permits removal of their organs after death is either a coward or a fool. There is no softer way to state the truth. It is wrong to waste the organs of the dead when they can be used to give life to others. We must make selfishness unacceptable as a matter of morality, and perhaps the law.
Chef Norm Taylor,
Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.