In last week's Tuesday's Letters to the Editor, there were a couple of letters demanding that everyone get COVID-19 vaccinated. These were upsetting to read since these people think they have dominion over other people. If "you" want to "trust the science" and put a new and experimental drug into your body, more power to you, but don't demand or shame others who want to "wait and see" what science says later on about that drug.
Let's talk about why others want to "wait and see" and that science isn't always working in the public's best interest. I will point out three times in recent history that the scientific community laid false witness and caused major, catastrophic health crises.
First historical evidence is when the scientists laid false witness for the tobacco industry and claimed that nicotine wasn't addictive and that tobacco doesn't cause cancer. How did that turn out for the public? It took almost an act of God for the tobacco industry to be held accountable and for real science to come through and expose the truth.
The second time in history that the scientific community failed to tell the truth and caused massive deaths, was for the pharmaceutical industry that created the opioid crisis. Don't believe me, watch the documentary series on HBO titled "Crime of the Century" to find out just how insidious that industry operates.
Last but not least, GMO food and Monsanto got a favorable scientific study to show that the pesticides that are made inside their seeds/foods are not harmful. Again, the scientific community bearing false witness for an industry that hurts the public in so many ways.
So those that are demanding that everyone run to get an experimental drug put inside of their body produced by an industry that has a track record of not working for the betterment of the people, should actually be more understanding and recognize that not everyone is so trustworthy, and for good reason.
The unvaccinated are not anti-vaxxers and horrible people that so many want to throw stones at, but are rather skeptical of the industries that are profit driven and are not "helping people" driven. "Trust the science" doesn't cut it any more when science hasn't, in the past, been truthful and stood up to the industries that only see money signs and don't care about the lives they ruin in the process.
So to those that are choosing to "wait and see", I applaud you and am standing by your side and you have every right to use discernment during this time when history has shown us it is necessary to do so.
Frank Hunt,
Eager
(1) comment
This is one of the most ignorant letters I have read in a long time. Guess we could argue that when Newton stated that gravity made objects fall to earth, then why trust scientists that lauched a rocket to the moon? OR when the earth was flat, what was Columbus thinking?
Not sure where you got your “facts” about science, but I can remember when the scientific community laid TRUE witness that tobacco was not good for you - 1965 or so - still took a lot of people dying before they were believed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.