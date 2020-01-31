Martin Luther King accomplished many worthwhile things in his life.
I still think George Washington Carver (who single-handedly saved Dixie's backside when the boll weevile ravaged the cotton crops by discovering many uses of the common peanut) and Booker T. Washington, who among many other things, founded Tuskeegee Institute, the first college that enrolled black students, ought to be remembered as well.
Marc Ridenour,
Phoenix
