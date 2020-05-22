Congratulations Graduating Classes/Students of 2020. We pray and trust the next part of your life's journey unfolds with grace. As I see these new young adults with determination, passion and hope in their eyes I reflect on my own journey; and see how far my generation has come. In many ways our world is a better place and we still have more work to do. As an elder of our society I would like to provide a space for the young people to bring new ideas with action of integrity and prosperity. I will do my best to see each person, each opportunity in the light of cooperation and collaboration. We have a duty to pass our society on to them with the best intentions so we all have a safer, more harmonized world in which to live. Know courage and be your best today.
Deborah L Getting,
Vernon
