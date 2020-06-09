The 1918 influenza was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin. The precise number of deaths has never been determined, but it's estimated that 50 million people died, including 675,000 people in the United States. During that pandemic, our government suppressed the number of deaths, purportedly to help keep citizens' spirits up.
There are lists of famous, well-known and/or notable world citizens that suffered a miserable death at that time. On one of these lists is a notable person that has a grandson who also feels suppressing or distorting information will make us feel better and prop up the economy. That person is President Donald J Trump. His paternal grandfather, Frederick Trump (born Friedrich Trumpf, died on May 30, 1918, at the age of 49.. He was a naturalized US citizen, who emigrated with his wife to the United States from the Kingdom of Bavaria. I'm not as enthusiastic about watching the news as some are, but I haven't yet heard or read of President Trump talking about his Grandfather. I would imagine he'd be extremely interested in the history of the Spanish Flu and would want to avoid the misleading and dangerous mistakes made then by our government, and several European governments as well. I feel that if he spoke to our nation sincerely about the tragedy his family suffered then and honestly spoke of the frightening experience we now share, it might help us to see that we are all in this together. This is not a political choice or opinion - this is a virus loosed on us by some of the tiniest living organisms that exist on Earth. As with all living things, the virus is hard-wired to "be fruitful and multiply". We cannot look away and try to blame any other country. Now is the time to save ourselves and our country with the excellent, humble and factual information provided to us from the people who know these viruses best - the Scientific and Medical Community. When you are very ill; you don't send a message or a Tweet to your Congressman. You consult your physician. If you are dying, only doctors and nurses will be at your bedside, not a political pundit or the President. We are Americans, not just members of a political party. Let's help each other and listen to reason. I hope we are fortunate and this nightmare comes to an end sooner rather than later.
Suzanne Fern,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.