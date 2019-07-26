My wife and I attended the July 4th parade in Springerville this year.
We were shocked and deeply offended by the float entitled “Freedom is not Free.”
This display included life-sized images of national public figures including US Congressmen with large red targets on their chests. Young people gleefully presented these images to the spectators encouraging people to throw objects at the people imaged.
The entries were judged by parade judges at 9 a.m., and this “Freedom” entry was judged to be the best float by officials.
Although these judges were considered not part of the Chamber, surely Chamber members were aware of this entry before the parade, during judging, and during the course of the parade. The Chamber parade sponsors and all officials associated with this the parade share responsibility.
I understand the Chamber may have issued an apology but I have not been able to find it on the internet, in the newspaper or on your website.
If an apology was issued, I applaud this act, I don’t believe any consequences for those responsible for this float have been publicized.
At the least, the act of inciting violence against public officials is a federal crime. It would be appropriate to issue a formal report of this event to the Sheriff’s Department.
A public apology and identification of and reprimand of the individuals involved with this float and judges who allowed and encouraged this float should be made available to the public, the White Mountain Independent and Sheriff's Department.
Fred Fiastro,
Greer
really? Looks like an awesome float!
How was this even allowed? You can look at the mental midgets that okayed this ignorant display.
So let me guess Fred, it would have been ok if it was pictures of Trump depicted instead of the enemies of America? Your letter would be commending the float makers if it allowed people to disrespect the office of the President? Besides you obviously missed the point, They live in America where they have the FREEDOM to make and display such a float and where you have the freedom to complain about it. So I would suggest you take a chill pill and get over yourself. 'MERICA! [love]
