The Round Valley (Eagar and Springerville) Fourth of July parade to celebrate our wonderful country and what that country stands for, was seriously marred by an entry that featured children carrying cut-outs with targets on the front. To condone shooting-to-kill anyone in our country is unacceptable.
These targets were of actual, recognizable people. Is assassination of folks with different beliefs democracy? Don’t we vote our desires?
The children at and in that parade were exposed to what a dictatorship does to the opposition. Are these children primed to assassinate those with whom they disagree?
Caralee Cubbage
Springerville
You libtards really get upset when one of yours is mocked. Strange at how we never hear from Demoncrats when they incite violence....hmmmm... "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that's when civility can start again." -Hillary Clinton "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." -Maxine Waters "Go to the Hill today. Please, get up in the face of some congresspeople." -Cory Booker "We owe the American people to be there for them, for their financial security, respecting the dignity and worth of every person in our country, and if there is some collateral damage for some others who do not share our view, well, so be it, but it shouldn’t be our original purpose." -Nancy Pelosi "Michelle always says, Michelle Obama, I love her. She and my wife are really tight. Which always scares me and Barack. Michelle always says, 'When they go low, we go high.' No. No. When they go low, we kick them." -Eric Holder "Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." -Madonna "I told Jeb Bush after that debate that I thought he should have punched [Trump] in the face." -Nicolle Wallace "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time." -Johnny Depp “New details today on the incident that left Senator Rand Paul with six broken ribs – this might be one of my favorite stories.” -Kaisie Hunt "What we've got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there's the momentum to be able to do this." -Tim Kaine “Anyway, since we’re talking about bigotry, we have to mention Donald Trump. Sorry everyone. I know. I don’t want to give him any more oxygen. That’s not a euphemism, by the way. I mean it literally. Somebody get me the pillow they used to kill Scalia and I’ll do it, okay — I’ll do it." -Larry Wilmore “How do you resist the temptation to run up and wring [Sarah Huckabee Sanders'] neck?” -Nicolle Wallace “If the bully [President Trump] gets close, I’ll punch the bully in the mouth.” -Ricardo Rossello Just shut up about your float problems
Intelligence two points above plant life!
